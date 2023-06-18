The 175* is 40 today!

Kapil Dev describes his epic innings against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells in Kent during the 1983 World Cup, a knock which changed the face of Indian cricket

India skipper Kapil Dev hits out against Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup group match at Nevill Ground on June 18, 1983. Pic/Getty Images

By the time we reached Tunbridge Wells in Kent to meet Zimbabwe again, we were preoccupied with the run rates as Australia had drawn level with us on points and had a superior rate. Any improvement in the run rate had to be attempted by batting first for it would have been none too wise to try and do it by imposing a sharper deadline when chasing a total. The aim was to get a 300-plus total which would have given us a rate superior to Australia at that stage. The only fear in my mind was about the wicket which seemed to be damp. The moisture content was pretty high: I could sense the wetness on the surface itself.

Lively wicket

Our thinking was so oriented towards batting first I just did not consider the other option seriously enough although there was a nagging doubt about the wicket in the back of my mind and what an effect it was to have on us within half an hour. There was substantial movement and bounce to be had from the wicket and both our openers (Sunil Gavaskar and K Srikkanth) were back before they could trouble the scorers. There was some doubt over whether Jimmy (Amarnath) had actually touched the ball off which he was adjudged caught behind and the scoreboard was a miserable nine for four when I walked on to the ground with the glance over the shoulder to see where the sun was.

The Indian sun was setting, at least on the field. I lost Yash (Yashpal Sharma) soon and at 17 for five you could have asked for fancy odds on India. I was in a trance-like state when I began my innings. There was hardly a suggestion of a stirring fightback and I was happy to keep my wicket intact till the luncheon. (Roger) Binny kept me company and I was glad when (Peter) Rawson was pulled out of the attack after a spell of six overs.

It was to prove the most remarkable day of my life and career. The wicket was easing up and I kept guiding the ball down to the deep behind the stumps on the offside or placing it gently in front of the wicket to pick up the singles. It dawned on me after lunch that it was possible to set up a counter-attack. Initially, I was of the opinion we should just bat out the 60 overs and hope to have at least 150 to bowl with. It was, however, one of those days when nothing could go wrong. I do not believe I will see another day like that in my career.

I went into lunch unbeaten and I was a very angry man. I had been quite annoyed at the way those at the top of the order had batted. And when I walked into the dressing room I saw everyone trooping out. A glass of water had been left next to my chair but not a soul was in the room. It is usually the custom for one of the reserves to bring the not out batsmen’s lunch to the dressing room. That day there was no sign of my lunch being brought and I had to walk up to the dining room to get mine.

I realised why this drama was being played. My teammates had planned an ingenious way out of getting lip from the captain. They knew I could not possibly yell in public at them, in the dining room. I appreciated their plan and their sense of humour in leaving only that glass of water indicating I should cool down. I was pretty cool by the time I walked out to resume my innings.

Big hits to the tents

It was a small ground and even a slightly mishit pull off (Kevin) Curran carried for six into one of the hospitality tents that ringed the ground. The bowler spat out an epithet. By then my confidence had been so pepped up I challenged Curran to come on and try to bounce me again. A hook sailed for six out of the ground and I showed him my bat. From a trance I had progressed to a daze. Everything I tried came off and Madan (Lal) and Kiri (Syed Kirmani) proved useful partners too.

Not until Barry Meyer (umpire) explained the crowd was applauding a record did I know I had made the (then) highest ever score by a batsman in a limited-overs international. That was not as important as the recovery itself and I had, by the grace of God, infused a new enthusiasm to our World Cup campaign.

Brief scores

India 266-8 in 60 overs (Kapil Dev 175*, S Kirmani 24*, R Binny 22; P Rawson 3-47, K Curran 3-65) beat Zim 235 all out in 57 overs (K Curran 73, R Brown 35; Madan Lal 3-42, R Binny 2-45) by 31 runs



Courtesy: Cricket My Style by Kapil Dev (Allied Publishers). Excerpted with permission from 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev

