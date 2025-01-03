Australian skipper Pat is happy with his team’s performance in the last three Tests and promises no let up in the intensity for fifth and final Test at SCG

Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul in the 2nd innings of the 4th Test. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article 'The aim is to keep it up': Cummins x 00:00

Australia captain Pat Cummins asserted that there would be no let up in intensity despite the hosts grabbing a 2-1 lead heading into the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, beginning here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A commanding 184-run victory in the Boxing Day Test has placed Australia in pole position to reclaim the Trophy for the first time since 2014-15.

“I mean, it’s always the preferred position. But you know, you go into every Test match trying to win. So, it’s no different this week,” Cummins said.

“But I’m really happy with how the boys have played in the last three Tests. We’ve shown that we’ve been the front-runners, and the aim again this week is to keep it up,” he added.

The skipper, however, conceded there are some issues with the Aussies’ batting.

“I think, no doubt, there are times when we would have liked to score more runs. In that last game in Melbourne, we would have liked to push that lead out to 400-500, given we were in such a good position. But that’s Test cricket.”

Not a typical SCG wicket

Cummins said the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground could be a little different from the traditional surfaces where spinners often enjoyed their outings, while offering copious help to batters as well.

“It’s a tough one to call exactly. It’s a little bit different from the traditional SCG wicket. I think the two Shield wickets this year seemed to play really well. The teams were happy with the wicket, which felt like there was a bit on offer for the bowlers, but also runs to be scored.”

“It looks pretty good. No doubt there’ll be stages where it’s good for batting, but potentially it will break up and spin towards the end,” he said.

Pat’s plan to tackle Bumrah

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been a thorn in Australia’s flesh all series. The right-armer was responsible for India’s only win at Perth, and has swung the momentum in favour of the visitors several times.

“No doubt he’s bowling well at the moment. He’s tough [to face]. Hopefully, by the time I come in, it’s late in the day and he’s bowled a fair bit, so it’s easier for me. I’ve faced him quite a bit across the world in different formats, but he always poses a challenge,” Cummins said.

Cummins has added significantly to his batting credentials recently, rescuing Australia from difficult positions across formats. He confessed that adopting a care-free attitude towards batting has made the difference.

“It’s something I’ve always put a lot of effort into. But, you never know what you’re going to get with my batting. For a while, I was so worried about being perfect and not getting out that, in some ways, you’re batting with your hands tied behind your back. Nowadays, I try not to overthink it.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever