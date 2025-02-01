Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket came after the new guidelines from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which read that all international stars should feature in the domestic circuit whenever they are not on national duty

Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "The spark within will ignite on its own": Rayudu on Virat Kohli x 00:00

Former Team India cricketer Ambati Rayudu said that stalwart Virat Kohli doesn't need to play Ranji Trophy, but rather he needs time to feel good about everything again. Further, he also urged everyone to leave Kohli alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years was a mixed bag of affair. While his team registered an incredible win, the outing was not very fruitful for Virat Kohli personally. He was only able to score six runs in 15 balls as the stalwart fell short against an inswing delivery from Himanshu Sangwan.

Also Read: Sports budget raised by over Rs 350 crore, Khelo India gets biggest share

Taking to X, Rayadu wrote that the "spark will ignite on its own" and people must "respect and believe in him".

"Right now Virat Kohli dsnt need Ranji.His technique was good for 81 hundreds nd it will be good going forward as https://well.No one shud force him into forcing himself for anything.He needs time to feel good about everything again.The spark within will ignite on its own.basically respect nd believe in him, most importantly leave him alone," posted Rayadu.

Right now Virat Kohli dsnt need Ranji.His technique was good for 81 hundreds nd it will be good going forward as https://t.co/74HewkmLjd one shud force him into forcing himself for anything.He needs time to feel good about everything again.The spark within will ignite on its… — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) February 1, 2025

Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket came after the new guidelines from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which read that all international stars should feature in the domestic circuit whenever they are not on national duty.

Virat has been facing a massive decline in his Test performances that dates back to the start of 2020. In 39 Test matches since the start of 2020, Virat has scored just 2,028 runs at an average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show. His best score is 186.

Virat ended the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with 751 runs in 14 matches and 25 innings at an average of 32.65, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score was 121.

Virat Kohli ended the last year with just 655 international runs in 23 matches and 32 innings, averaging 21.83, with a century and two fifties to his name. His best score was 100*.

In 10 Tests last year, he scored just 417 runs at an average of 24.52 with just one century and fifty, to conclude a disappointing year.

(With ANI Inputs)