Ishant Sharma and Virender Sehwag are the other two cricketers from Delhi who have gone on to feature in 100 Tests

(Photo: @thebharatarmy/X)

Listen to this article DDCA felicitates Virat Kohli for playing 100 Tests x 00:00

Indian superstar Virat Kohli was on Friday felicitated by the Delhi and District Cricket Association for playing 100 Tests, a milestone he achieved back in March 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kohli has played 23 more Tests since that landmark game. But considering he is in the national capital for his first Ranji Trophy match since November 2012, the DDCA decided to honour him.

Ishant Sharma and Virender Sehwag are the other two cricketers from Delhi who have gone on to feature in 100 Tests.

"This was pending for a long time. As he was here, we thought to honour him," said a DDCA official.

DDCA president Rohan Jaitely presented a memento and shawl on the occasion. The brief felicitation event took place after stumps on day two.

The DDCA had presented a cheque of Rs 75 lakh to a family member of Kohli last year, following India's triumph in the T20 World Cup.

Kohli was dismissed on six in the morning session.

Meanwhile, skipper Ayush Badoni's audacious 99 helped Delhi take the first innings lead against Railways after pacer Himanshu Sangwan got the coveted wicket of Virat Kohli on day two of their Group D Ranji Trophy match on Friday.

Resuming the day at 41/1, Delhi were able to get past Railways' 241 courtesy a 133-run stand between Badoni (99 off 77) and Sumit Mathur (78 not out off 189). At stumps, Delhi had taken a 93-run lead by reaching 334/7.

Badoni put the opposition bowlers under pressure with a fearless display of stroke-making before falling to a slog sweep of leg-spinner Karn Sharma in the 56th over.

Railways pacers were a tad unlucky in not getting a breakthrough in the first hour of play with Yash Dhull (32 off 69) and Sanat Sangwan living dangerously. After a few streaky boundaries, Dhull played a copybook cover drive before being adjudged leg before wicket off left-arm pacer Rahul Sharma.

Dhull's dismissal brought Virat Kohli to the middle, drawing a loud roar from the fans. However, the joy of fans was short-lived as the superstar went for an expansive drive off Himanshu Sangwan but the missed the ball completely to see his off-stump uprooted.

(With agency inputs)