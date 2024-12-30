Meet the fan who found a unique way to remember the greatest spin bowler that ever lived

Anton Whitehead

Listen to this article The united colours of Shane Warne x 00:00

If you come to Melbourne and do not visit the St Kilda area, your trip is incomplete. Now you may wonder what is so special here... let us tell you that this is the birthplace of the greatest spin bowler in world cricket, Shane Warne. From this area, Shane Warne learned the art of spin and made many of the world's finest batsmen dance to his spin. Warne has many fans worldwide, but there is one person who, in memory of his hero, created a painting of Warne on the wall outside his home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anton Whitehead, who lives just three streets away from the Junction Oval in St Kilda, is one of Shane Warne's biggest admirers.

Also Read: Bail-switching antics return on Day 5 with Starc, Yashasvi Jaiswal having a crack at it, WATCH VIDEO

After Warne's sudden passing in Thailand in March 2022 at the age of 52, Anton commissioned a caricature of Warne on the doorway of his home. Speaking to Mid-Day, Anton Whitehead shares, "In this area of Melbourne, Warne played his first first-class match in 1991. With his spin magic, Warne raised the flag of success on various grounds around the world. Since we are of the same age, we have been fans of his game since childhood. After Warne's passing, as a fan, I wanted to preserve a memory that future generations would remember alongside me."

Anton Whitehead contacted Melbourne's renowned street painter Ling. On the outer wall of Anton's house, Ling suggested creating a painting of Warne. Anton loved this idea and told Ling, "Put such life into this painting that it immortalizes Warne in the hearts of many people forever." And Ling did just that… he created a painting of Warne that looks like it could come to life right off the wall.

Everyone has their own perspective on how to love and remember their favourite players. Even though Warne has left this world, Anton Whitehead has ensured his hero lives on for the people of Melbourne in the streets of Dalgety Lane.