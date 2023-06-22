The Women's Ashes: Schedule, date, time, venue, and live streaming details

The Trent Bridge Test is the only Test of the Women's Ashes series and the first to be held over five days for 31 years

Australia's Ellyse Perry (R) plays a shot past England's Tammy Beaumont (L) during play on day one of the Test match (Pic: AFP)

Women's Ashes Series is a multi-format points-based tournament, including three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is. The Trent Bridge Test is the only Test of the series and the first to be held over five days for 31 years. Australia would look to grab all the four points on offer with a flying start in their quest to retain the title, whereas, England will aim to edge past the Kangaroos and lift the crown for the first time since 2015. Four of the past six Tests have been drawn but the extra day should mitigate against that and set one side up for the three T20s (two points for each winner) and three one-day internationals that follow.

England had the better of the last Test they played against South Africa a year ago. Nat Sciver-Brunt made an unbeaten 169, Alice Davidson-Richards chipped in with 107 in a 207-run stand and Kate Cross took four for 63 and two for 56 before they ran oyt of time as they chased a victory by an innings. But since then things have not gone their way, India beat them in the Commonwealth Games semi-final and they fell apart in the plate match against New Zealand. Last February, they cruised to a showdown with Australia in the World T20 semi-final against South Africa but were diddled by Ayabonga Khaka’s dobbers and went from needing 33 off the last four overs with six wickets in hand to lose four wickets later and the match by six runs.

After the Trent Bridge test, the Women's Ashes Series will include three T20I matches and three ODI matches.

When will the Women's Ashes Series 2023 begin?

The Women's Ashes Series began from Thursday, June 22.

When will the Women's Ashes Series 2023 conclude?

The Women's Ashes Series 2023 will conclude on Tuesday, July 18.

The Women's Ashes: Complete schedule

Test Match: 22 to 26 June 2023 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham; 11am local (8pm AEST).

1st T20I: 1 July at Edgbaston, Birmingham; 6.35pm (3:35am, 2 July AEST).

2nd T20I: 5 July at The Oval, London, 6:35pm (3:35am, 6 July AEST).

3rd T20I: 8 July at Lord's, London, 6:35pm (3:35am, 9 July AEST).

1st ODI: 12 July at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST).

2nd ODI: 16 July at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST).

3rd ODI: 18 July at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST).

The Women's Ashes: Live streaming details

The Women's Ashes will be live streamed on 9Now app in Australia. Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of Women's Ashes Series on Sony Liv app.