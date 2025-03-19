Haris Rauf said that now it has become a norm for everyone to just sit and wait for our loss so that they can troll. Pakistan would take solace from the fact that they have done better than the last game. The next game will have the series on the line for Pakistan as New Zealand is leading 2-0 in the five-match T-20I series

Haris Rauf. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "There is no doubt that our cricket has declined": Haris Rauf x 00:00

New Zealand registered a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I match at Dunedin. Post-match, speedster Haris Rauf accepted that no doubt cricket in Pakistan has declined and said that we are trying to build our team, according to ESPNcricinfo.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is no doubt that our cricket has declined. But we are building as a team and trying to forge a combination and play cricket that's required at the top level. We are trying different things, and when we try things, there will be failures, but we will learn. And there will come a day in future when you will get to see good cricket from the Pakistan team", Haris Rauf said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Haris Rauf also opened up about criticism by saying that it is a common thing in Pakistan. Speaking about the young players, the pacer stated that they need to be given 10-15 matches and that is how players are made.

Also Read: "Virat seems to be enjoying his cricket": AB de Villiers

"You talk about criticism, I think it has become common in Pakistan, these are young players. You go to any place, any team in the world, they give the youngsters full freedom. If they give the youngsters a chance, they make sure to give them 10 to 15 matches at a stretch. That is how they become players.

Haris Rauf said that now it has become a norm for everyone to just sit and wait for our loss so that they can troll.

"Everyone who comes into international cricket struggles initially. You talk about criticism, it's become a norm. Everyone just sits and waits for the Pakistan team to lose so that they can talk about it. They have their opinions, but we are trying to build our team. We are trying to draft the youngsters in, the seniors are also there. As seniors, we motivate our juniors and advise them about what's required to succeed in international cricket. The quicker they learn, the better it will be for them." he added.

Pakistan would take solace from the fact that they have done better than the last game. The next game will have the series on the line for Pakistan as New Zealand is leading 2-0 in the five-match T-20I series.

(With ANI Inputs)