Chopra highlighted that India’s participation is fundamental for the success of any ICC tournament, citing its impact on broadcast revenues

Aakash Chopra

Listen to this article There will be no Champions Trophy without India: Chopra x 00:00

Amid uncertainty over India’s travel to Pakistan for next year’s Champions Trophy, cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra feels that the tournament can’t happen without India. As per reports, the BCCI had informed the ICC that India would not travel to Pakistan for the mega event and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought the guidance of the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Anish’s unbeaten 190 powers St Mary’s to 525-run win

Chopra highlighted that India’s participation is fundamental for the success of any ICC tournament, citing its impact on broadcast revenues. “Yes, this is an ICC event. Broadcasters have committed money for the event. But there is always a rider that if ICC cannot ensure India’s participation, then the broadcasters will not invest or there will be a financial re-evaluation. If India does not participate, the money falls drastically,” Aakash said on his YouTube channel. The Champions Trophy’s return after an eight-year hiatus will feature the world’s top eight cricketing nations, with Pakistan awarded the hosting rights.

“In the future, if Pakistan decide not to play against India, there will be repercussions. India will also face repercussions if they do not visit Pakistan, but the sanctions will be financial, and how can the ICC stop India’s money going to India? Pakistan do not have that kind of leverage. This is the hard reality. I feel it is absolutely certain that there will be no Champions Trophy without India. Every team, including Pakistan, understands this,” Chopra added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever