Breaking News
Rs 2,000 notes withdrawn: NCP slams government, says citizens being harassed
Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede reveals alleged chats with Shah Rukh Khan in petition before Bombay HC
Gyanvapi mosque row: SC defers scientific survey of "Shivling"
Mumbai reports 29 Covid-19 cases, active tally 152
Mumbai Police files over 700-page chargesheet in Amruta Fadnavis extortion case
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2023 Theres nothing wrong in the Eden Gardens pitch says KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit

IPL 2023: 'There's nothing wrong in the Eden Gardens pitch,' says KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit

Updated on: 19 May,2023 09:16 PM IST  |  Kolkata
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit on Friday clarified that there was nothing wrong in the Eden Gardens pitch as he took the blame for failing to exploit the home advantage in the IPL this season

IPL 2023: 'There's nothing wrong in the Eden Gardens pitch,' says KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit

Kolkata Knight Riders' players (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
IPL 2023: 'There's nothing wrong in the Eden Gardens pitch,' says KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit
x
00:00

Kolkata Knight Riders have lost four out of the seven matches they have played on their home ground. In view of the same, KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit on Friday clarified that there was nothing wrong in the Eden Gardens pitch as he took the blame for failing to exploit the home advantage in the IPL this season.


KKR skipper Nitish Rana’s remarks on every other team having done well on their home ground triggered a blame game between KKR and the hosts Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). But Pandit cleared the air saying they never blamed the pitches they got here.



"I think you people have misunderstood it (Rana's remarks). Home advantage means when we play at home, we would like to win," Pandit said ahead of their match against Lucknow Super Giants.


Expressing his disappointment over not being able to leverage the home advantage, he stated, "It's not a question of pitches or anything else. I'm talking about winning the game, and it's unfortunate that in spite of having home advantage, we have not been able to win many games that we played here".

Even if they manage to secure a victory over LSG in Saturday’s match, they have a low probability of qualifying for playoffs as they have to rely on other teams’ results to be in their favour.

Also Read: Why will LSG don Mohun Bagan's jersey against KKR? Here's what you need to know

On being asked whether they were happy with the pitches being offered to them, he responded by saying that pitches have changed dramatically over a period of time.

"If you go to Wankhede or any other stadium, pitches have changed or (are) behaving differently. Nobody can guarantee how they will behave in a particular game. Many teams have not been able to take the home advantage in this tournament.”

Summing up his comments, he said, "I gave you a simple answer. We should have taken advantage of the matches we played here because we were playing at home. It's sad that we were not able to exploit the home conditions."

Despite KKR’s inconsistent performance this season, Pandit expressed confidence in his team while stating that they hope to win tomorrow’s game.

(With PTI inputs)

kolkata knight riders eden gardens IPL 2023 IPL cricket news sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK