"There's sadness but...,": Willamson sends special message to Southee ahead of his friend's last Test series

Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. Pics/AFP

New Zealand's Kane Williamson paid tribute to his long-time compatriot and close friend Tim Southee after the seasoned pacer announced his plans to retire following the conclusion of the England series.

Williamson and Southee's careers have gone side by side, beginning at the Under-19 level to the domestic circuit to their 100th Test for New Zealand together against Australia earlier this year.

Their 100th Test appearance came together even though Williamson made his debut two-and-a-half years after Southee.

The seasoned batter is New Zealand's highest run-getter in the Test format. On the other hand, Southee is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after Richard Hadlee, with 385 scalps to his name.

In the upcoming Tests, he will have an opportunity to hit the 400 Test wicket mark and become the second player from his country to do so.

"Playing so long together, you just go through so much. Both doing stints in leadership roles and you go through different turbulent times, then you have some good ones as well, and they are all part of the experience," Williamson said ahead of the first Test, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"To do it as long as Tim has is incredible as a fast bowler, there's not many in the history of the game who have been able to achieve what he has. Such a huge member [and] leader of our side and a close friend as well," he added.

With Southee set to have the last dance of his illustrious career, his retirement marks the departure of one more player of New Zealand's successful era, which saw the likes of Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner.

"It's life, isn't it. You do realise you are closer towards the end than the start which is a certainty. It's [about] navigating those periods because you feel slightly different when you play your first game to when you play your 100th," Williamson said.

"There's different levels of excitement, your life changes a little bit, whether that's family, extra dogs, whatever it is you are into, so the picture does take a slightly different shape, and your motivation does adjust. There's sadness but excitement as well for Tim because the end of your time in a sporting professional environment is scary, but there's so much more to come," he noted.

The three-match Test series between New Zealand and England will begin on November 28 at Hagley Oval.

