This era, decade belongs to us: Skipper Jaydev Unadkat

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat holds the Ranji Trophy as he celebrates with teammates after beating Bengal in the final. PIC/PTI

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat on Sunday dedicated the team’s Ranji Trophy triumph to India veteran Cheteshwar Pujara and called him one of the region’s favourite sons.

“Like I’d said before it’s a fitting tribute to one of Saurashtra’s favourite sons, Chintu [Pujara’s nickname],” Unadkat said.

On the latest triumph, Unadkat, who led the team to three premier domestic titles across formats in as many years, said “this decade and era belongs” to Saurashtra.

Saurashtra defeated Bengal by nine wickets in a replay of the 2020 final to win the Ranji Trophy for the second time. This was also their second title this season, having stamped their authority in the one-day format by claiming the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December.

“It was important to win this one to prove the dominance and to show everyone that this era, the decade belongs to Saurashtra,” Unadkat told reporters after their triumph.

“Three trophies in three years proves that we have been doing a lot of things right. We have set a tone, I’m really proud what this team has achieved.”

Brief scores

Bengal 174 & 241 (M Tiwary 68, A Majumdar 61; J Unadkat 6-85, C Sakariya 3-76) lost to Saurashtra 404 & 14-1 (V Jadeja 10*) by nine wickets

