Thrilling victory for Zimbabwe over Dutch

Updated on: 24 March,2023 07:07 AM IST  |  Harare
Representational images. Pic/iStock


Wessly Madhevere took a hat-trick and set up a dramatic finish as Zimbabwe beat The Netherlands by one run in the second of three World Cup Super League ODI here on Thursday. It went down to the last ball when last man Ryan Klein was run out attempting a near-impossible third run which would have tied the match. 


The Netherlands were seemingly cruising in pursuit of Zimbabwe’s 271 all out at 213-4 before offie Madhevere dismissed Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru and Paul van Meekeren off the first three balls of the 44th over.



