Throwback: Shahid Afridi scores 54* to take down Sri Lanka; gives Pakistan maiden T20 title

Updated on: 21 June,2022 02:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
It wasn't just with the bat that Afridi changed the game. His brilliant spell of 1/20 from 4 overs restricted Sri Lanka to a meagre score of 138

Throwback: Shahid Afridi scores 54* to take down Sri Lanka; gives Pakistan maiden T20 title

Shahid Afridi. Pic/AFP


June 21 will forever be in the hearts of Pakistan cricket fans and especially Shahid Afridi. This was the day when Afridi's 54 off 40 balls overpowered Kumar Sangakkara's 64 to hand the men in green their first and only T20 title in 2009.

However, it wasn't just with the bat that Afridi changed the game. His brilliant spell of 1/20 from 4 overs restricted Sri Lanka to a meagre score of 138.




 


He was aided by Abdul Razzaq who took 3 wickets. Meanwhile, the only Sri Lanka batter apart from Sangakkara to make a significant score was Angelo Mathews who scored a quickfire 35.

After a sluggish start to the chase from Kamran Akmal and Shahzaib Hasan, Afridi came to his team's rescue. Batting at number 3, Afridi ensured he took his team across the finish line, scoring the winning runs via a leg-bye off Lasith Malinga.

For Sri Lanka it was a case of so near yet so far. However, after coming so close to winning the title, they managed to go one step further and take the honours for themselves in 2014.

