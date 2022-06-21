Australia cricketing legend Lisa Sthalekar becomes first female FICA President

"I look forward to working on behalf of our member players' associations and players, and in particular to working with the ICC to ensure that all players have their rights protected and can work in partnership with administrators to make our game even better," she said

Lisa Sthalekar. Pic/ Lisa Sthalekar's Official Instagram account

The legendary Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar has been elected as the new president of the Federation of International Cricketers' Association (FICA). In doing so, she becomes the first female President of the FICA.

Sthalekar, an all-rounder who bowled off-spin, played 187 international matches for Australia across all three formats. She scored nearly 4000 international runs along with 229 wickets to go with it.

The 42-year-old joins a truly exclusive list of ex-cricketers such as Jimmy Adams, Barry Richards, and Vikram Solanki, to have lead the organisation since its formation back in 1998.

According to IANS, Sthalekar said, "I'm extremely honoured and excited to be FICA's new president. We are entering a new phase of the game which covers more cricket than ever before for our male and female players. More countries are playing the game which demonstrates that cricket is certainly becoming a global game.

"I look forward to working on behalf of our member players' associations and players, and in particular to working with the ICC to ensure that all players have their rights protected and can work in partnership with administrators to make our game even better."

Sthalekar was already actively involved with FICA before he ascendancy to becoming President. For those that do not know, FICA is an international organisation that serves as a mouthpiece for cricketers' concerns, and/or opinions regarding the global game. It also acts as the head for other such organisations that function at a national level.

(With inputs from IANS)