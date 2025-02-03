Tickets for India's CT matches to go on sale from Monday evening

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 February,2025 02:35 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ticket sales for the 10 matches scheduled in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, have already gone on general sale last week

Fans pose with the trophy of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 during Trophy Tour

The tickets for India's three group-stage Champions Trophy matches and the first semifinal scheduled to take place in Dubai will begin on Monday evening, the ICC announced.


This edition of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held across Pakistan and Dubai from February 19. India will be playing their games in Dubai.


The tickets, which start from AED 125 (INR 2,900 approx), will be available for purchase starting 5:30pm IST.


Ticket sales for the 10 matches scheduled in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, have already gone on general sale last week.

"Tickets for the much-anticipated final, set to take place on Sunday, 9 March, will be released following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai," the ICC said.

The Champions Trophy will feature the world's top eight teams, competing in 15 high-stakes matches over 19 days, with every game crucial in the quest to reign in the coveted white jackets.

After winning the T20 World Cup in June last year, India are preparing for another global tournament, the Champions Trophy later this month. Skipper Rohit Sharma said it was all about keeping focus on the challenge and delivering at the right time.

"The ICC Trophy, as we know, comes every year now. So, there's no time for you to take the foot off the pedal. You always want to be ready for that challenge. We recently finished the T20 World Cup, which was superb for us. Now, we look forward to another one. Everyone's getting prepared in their own fashion. A lot of the guys are playing domestic cricket, a lot of guys are playing international cricket as well. So, yeah, when the time comes, it's all about just getting your mind right and focusing on what lies ahead," said Rohit.

The 'Hitman' also did not want to think too much about India's match against Pakistan, terming it as just another game. "I think in the past two or three years, I've spoken a lot about that game. It's just a game for us. We will try and do what is required for any cricket team to do on that particular day. We just want to show up there and show up well."

