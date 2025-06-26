Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Tickets for Sydney ODI Canberra T20I of Indias white ball tour of Australia sold out CA

Tickets for Sydney ODI, Canberra T20I of India's white-ball tour of Australia sold out: CA

Updated on: 26 June,2025 05:20 PM IST  |  Melbourne
mid-day online correspondent |

The ODI series will be played in October-November, starting October 19 in Perth, and five T20 Internationals, the last one in Brisbane on November 8

Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith-Mitchel Marsh (Pic: AFP)

Over 90,000 tickets for eight matches in India’s white-ball tour of Australia, which is four months away, have already been sold, with the third ODI in Sydney and first Twenty20 in Canberra completely sold out, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

The ODI series will be played in October-November, starting October 19 in Perth, and five T20 Internationals, the last one in Brisbane on November 8.


"The Australia vs India white ball series in October/November has generated immense excitement among cricket fans, particularly from the Indian diaspora," the CA said in a statement.


"The public ticket allocation for the SCG ODI and Manuka Oval (Canberra) T20I were exhausted four months prior to the match highlighting the huge demand for these matches, while the MCG T20I and Gabba T20I are also proving popular.

"Following record ticket sales for the Ashes, the white ball matches are also in high demand, with over 90,000 tickets sold to the eight matches after just two weeks of public sales."

Over 16 per cent of the tickets sold so far have been purchased by Indian fan clubs, CA said.

"Bharat Army has been one of the most active fan clubs, purchasing over 2,400 tickets. Fans India has also shown significant enthusiasm, buying more than 1,400 tickets," it said.

"Additionally, Amit Goyal from Brissy Baniyas, an Aggarwal community has acquired 880 tickets for the Gabba T20I, becoming the highest individual buyer for a single match, while Indian Community of Gold Coast and Pakka Local has purchased over 500 tickets for the Gold Coast and MCG T20Is each."

Joel Morrison, Executive General Manager Events & Operations Cricket Australia, said there has been "extreme interest" among the fans "in what promises to be the biggest ever summer of cricket".

"We are thrilled to see continued strong engagement amongst Indian diaspora off the back of a record-breaking Border-Gavaskar series last summer. The forecast strong turnout of Australian and Indian fans means we'll again have a fantastic atmosphere at each match."

