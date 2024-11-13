Tilak and Abhishek Sharma added 107 runs for the second wicket off just 8.2 overs as India recovered from the early departure of Sanju Samson

Tilak Varma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Tilak's maiden hundred powers India to 219/6 in 3rd T20I at Centurion x 00:00

Riding on a fabulous unbeaten maiden hundred by Tilak Varma, India amassed 219 for six against South Africa in the third T20I on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-match series is now level at 1-1.

Abhishek (50, 25b, 3x4, 5x6) and Tilak (107 not out, 56b, 8x4, 7x6) led India's press forward with the bat.

Also Read: BCCI lets fans in but Australian media reveals India prefer closed-door sessions

Tilak completed his first hundred in T20Is off just 51 balls.

Tilak and Sharma added 107 runs for the second wicket off just 8.2 overs as India recovered from the early departure of Sanju Samson.

Brief scores: India: 219/6 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma, 107 not out, Abhishek Sharma 50; Keshav Maharaj 2/36, Andile Simelane 2/34) vs SA.

More updates to follow...