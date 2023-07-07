Tilak Varma prepared for red and white-ball challenges, reveals coach Salam Bayash

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 July,2023 04:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Young batsman picked in India's T20 team to take on West Indies in the Caribbean

Tilak Varma (left) with his coach Salam Bayash at a five-star hotel in Mumbai recently

Promising young batsman Tilak Varma's coach Salam Bayash is confident of Varma's good show in his debut T20I series against West Indies. On Wednesday, the left-hander, who represents Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, was included in the Hardik Pandya-led 15-member squad for the five-match T20I series, starting in Trinidad on August 3.     


“Tilak has sound technique as well as a strong mindset. I am confident he will perform well in his debut series against the West Indies. His confidence is at a different level now. He is equally good across all three formats of the game. I notice that whatever one tells him, he works 100 per cent on it till he perfects it,” Bayash told mid-day.com on Thursday.


Varma, 20, who is representing South Zone against North Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy semi-finals at Bangalore, scored 46 in the first innings on Wednesday.  


Bayash has been coaching Varma since he was just 10. “We prepared for both the challenges—red-ball and white-ball matches—when he fully recovered from his back injury a month ago. We increased his net sessions. In the morning session, he used to bat against red balls, while in the evening we scheduled white-ball practice," he added.

