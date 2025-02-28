Tilak Varma’s 86 in vain for Reliance 1

Varma’s 47-ball 86 with six fours and five sixes helped Reliance 1 post 200-5 in their allotted 20 overs.

India’s T20I batter Tilak Varma’s brilliant knock went in vain as Reliance 1 went down to CAG by five wickets in the 19th DY Patil T20 Cup at the Reliance Ground in Ghansoli on Friday.

Varma’s 47-ball 86 with six fours and five sixes helped Reliance 1 post 200-5 in their allotted 20 overs. CAG captain Mukesh Kumar, an India Test paceman returned with figures of 2-44. CAG chased down the target in 19.2 overs to finish on 204 for five. Sanvir Singh (86, 42b, 9x4, 5x6) was the top-scorer for CAG.

In the other games, Tata beat Take Sports by seven wickets at the DY Patil University Ground, Nerul. Friday afternoon games saw Income Tax beat CGST by 20 runs at the University Ground, whereas at the Stadium, Route Mobile beat DY Patil Red by 31 runs.

