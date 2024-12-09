Tim Paine lauds Labuschagne and McSweeney's resilience during second Test vs India

While Australia extended their record in the Pink Ball Test, Tim Paine noted that Team India has not played many day-night matches. The third Test match between India and Australia will be played from December 14 in Brisbane

Tim Paine (Pic: File Pic)

Former Australian captain Tim Paine feels that Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney's gritty performances during the Pink Ball Test match against India was a crucial effort in the side's 10-wicket victory in Adelaide.

Marnus Labuschagne who was going through a rough patch and Nathan McSweeney who made his way in the final session of the opening day made a partnership of 57 runs. It was a laudable effort given that Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was looking quite dangerous with the pink ball that is known to move more under the lights.

"I thought the last session of the first day was Test cricket at its absolute best," Tim Paine said on 'SEN'.

"You've got an absolute champion running in full steam under lights with a pink ball. You've got one of our absolute champions who's averaged 60 plus at times fighting to save his career and you've got a kid in his second Test trying to establish himself."

"I thought both of those guys for different reasons were huge. That was just as good as professional sports get when you've got players that are so good fighting so desperately," he added.

After suffering a 295-run defeat in the opening Test match, Australia made a strong comeback and levelled the series by 1-1 in the second Test match.

The third Test match between India and Australia will be played from December 14 in Brisbane.

"A bit of relief I would have thought, no doubt. The pressure that was on them and the response that people were wanting to see," Tim Paine said.

"This is a harshly treated team at times, but they are one of the great teams. They have won everything but the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and they know that, they've spoken about that, this is the one they want to tick off," he added.

While Labuschagne notched a composed fifty, opener McSweeney, who is playing his debut series, scored 39 in the second essay. Pat Cummins (2/41 and 5/57), Mitchell Starc (6/48 and 2/60) and Travis Head (140) were the other standout players for the side.

"It does not get any better than that...it doesn't get any harder. For Marnus and Nathan McSweeney at different points of their career to be able to nail down get through ...that just put Australia so far out in front of that Test match," Paine noted.

While Australia extended their record in the Pink Ball Test, Tim Paine noted that Team India has not played many day-night matches.

"I thought the way they responded under immense pressure was huge, albeit in a pink ball Test where we have a great record and India don't get to see it that much."

(With PTI Inputs)