Tim Paine to ‘whisker’ past India as he coaches Australia's Prime Minister’s XI

Updated on: 08 November,2024 04:28 PM IST  |  Canberra
mid-day online correspondent |

The 39-year-old Paine was Australia's captain during India's last two tours Down Under in which the visitors recorded identical 2-1 wins in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Tim Paine to ‘whisker’ past India as he coaches Australia's Prime Minister’s XI

Tim Paine (Pic: AFP)

Tim Paine to ‘whisker’ past India as he coaches Australia's Prime Minister’s XI
Former captain Tim Paine will coach the Australian Prime Minister's XI for the two-day practice match, to be played with the pink ball against India later this month.


The 39-year-old Paine was Australia's captain during India's last two tours Down Under in which the visitors recorded identical 2-1 wins in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.


Also Read: Australia skipper Tim Paine's wife Bonnie calls Rishabh Pant 'best babysitter'


Paine, who played 35 Tests, 35 ODIs, and 12 T20Is for Australia, made his last international appearance against India at Brisbane in the final Test of the 2020-21 series in which the hosts were beaten by three wickets at the Gabba.

He last played a First-Class game in March 2023 for Tasmania and has also been involved as a coach of Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

"I think for a young coach like myself, any chance that you get to lead a team is a great opportunity, so I am looking forward to that," Paine was quoted as saying by Cricket ACT.

"I'm looking forward to working with some of our most talented young cricketers around Australia as well so, it will be good fun," he added.

Also Read: Virat Kohli does not beat Tim Paine when it comes to handling emotions

India will play five Tests on this tour for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the two-day tour match will be a training exercise for the pink-ball Test, the second game in the itinerary, to be played at Adelaide from December 6-10.

The opening Test will get underway on November 22 in Perth.

"Hopefully, they (India) will approach it with some of their best players, and they have got some of the best players in the world.

"They had a tough time when they played against the pink ball in the Adelaide Test (2020-21) so hopefully for the game's sake and Canberra cricket fans' sake, that we get to see some of the best players in the world like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, some of their best players will be on display."

(With agency inputs)

