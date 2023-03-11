Breaking News
Ton-up Temba Bavuma puts Proteas in charge of 2nd Test v Windies

Updated on: 11 March,2023 09:50 AM IST  |  Johannesburg
AFP

Bavuma made a battling, and at times punchy, 171 not out in a South African second innings total of 287 for seven, an overall lead of 356

South African captain Temba Bavuma ended a long wait for a second Test century and took his team to a strong position on the third day of the second Test against the West Indies here on Friday. 


Bavuma made a battling, and at times punchy, 171 not out in a South African second innings total of 287 for seven, an overall lead of 356. 



Also read: Windies fight back after Markram, Zorzi score fifties against South Africa


It was an emotional moment for Bavuma when he hit Alzarri Joseph over cover for his 14th boundary to reach his hundred, more than seven years after he made his first Test century. He took off his helmet, leaped in the air and brandished his bat in a salute as a small crowd rose to give him a standing ovation.

