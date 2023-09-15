India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev is the 5th highest wicket-taker. He has 28 wickets in 26 ODI World Cup matches. He has a five-wicket haul for 43 runs in a time span of 1979 to 1992

Mohammad Shami (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Top 5 highest wicket takers in ODI World Cup x 00:00

Cricket is one of the toughest sports to be played on the planet. Just imagine a rock-hard ball coming towards you at a speed of 140 kmph and you need to react within 1 millisecond to avoid experiencing how bad it can hurt. With the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 starting in October, we have seen many teams competing with each other to win the cup. Batsmen and bowlers show their extraordinary skills to make the path for their team in the tournament. Bowlers from bowling at a speed of 120 kmph to 150 kmph have entertained the world with their pace. Kapil Dev to Mohammad Shami, Midday looks at the Top 5 highest wicket-takers for India in the ODI World Cup.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Top 5 Indian centurions in the history of the tournament

ADVERTISEMENT

Zaheer Khan: Topping the Indian bowler's chart, the first name is Zaheer Khan. He played World Cup from the year 2003 to 2011. He picked 44 wickets in 23 ODI World Cup matches and has best bowling figures of 4 wickets for 42 runs. He picked 21 wickets in the 2011 World Cup.

Javagal Srinath: He holds the second spot on the list. He has 44 wickets under his belt in 34 ODI World Cup matches. He played World Cup from the year 1992 to 2003. His best bowling figures are 4 wickets for 30 runs. He was the highest wicket-taker for India in the 2003 World Cup comprising 16 wickets.

Mohammad Shami: India's experienced speedster comes third in the list. Shami took 31 wickets in only 11 ODI World Cup matches. He has a five-wicket haul for 69 runs. In World Cup 2019, Shami took 14 wickets. He is included in the squad for ODI World Cup 2023.

Anil Kumble: India's leg break bowler Anil Kumble is on the fourth spot with 31 wickets in 18 ODI World Cup matches. He played from the years 1996 to 2007. His best bowling figures are 4 wickets for 32 runs.

Kapil Dev: India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev is the 5th highest wicket-taker. He has 28 wickets in 26 ODI World Cup matches. He has a five-wicket haul for 43 runs in a time span of 1979 to 1992.