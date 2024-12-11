‘Top-order must step up’

Former opener David Warner believes Australia’s batters will be under pressure to deliver big runs in Brisbane

Usman Khawaja after being dismissed for four in the 1st Test v India in Perth. Pic/Getty Images

It’s not just Usman Khawaja but the entire Australian top-order that is feeling the “pressure” despite the series-levelling win in Adelaide, reckons former opener David Warner.

While the under-fire Marnus Labuschagne found form with a resolute fifty, batting mainstay Steve Smith and rookie opener Nathan McSweeney continue to search for runs in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. “I think the pressure is on all the top order, not just Uzzie,” the former Australian left-hander was quoted saying by Fox Cricket.

Travis Head smashed a memorable hundred at home as Australia bounced back to level the five-match series after a crushing loss in Perth. “Travis came out and counterpunched and scored a brilliant hundred, and we know he’s capable of doing it. But it’s everyone else around supporting that,” said Warner.

“It’s not just one player in particular, it’s the top six scoring bulk runs and making sure you’re giving rest to the fast bowlers. It was a fast-paced Test in the first game, but this last one was Mitchell Starc at his best as usual with the pink ball. “Come Brisbane, we need to see some big runs from the top order,” he said about the third Test beginning here on Saturday.

McSweeney had a forgettable debut in Perth being trapped LBW by Jasprit Bumrah in both his innings for 10 and 0, while in Adelaide he managed 49 runs. Khawaja has 34 runs in the first two Tests and in his last 16 innings he has reached fifty only once. Former skipper Smith is also in the middle of a woeful run, having scored 19 in his three innings of the series.

