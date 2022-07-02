Travis Head, Nathan Lyon give Aussies 10-wicket win over SL

Australia was still batting in its first innings when play resumed on the third day on 313-8 and fast bowler Asitha Fernando bowled Pat Cummins (26) with a yorker

Nathan Lyon

Spinners Travis Head and Nathan Lyon (in pic) took four wickets each to give Australia a 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first session on the third day of the first Test on Friday. Opting to bat after winning the toss, Sri Lanka made 212 in the first innings. Australia was still batting in its first innings when play resumed on the third day on 313-8 and fast bowler Asitha Fernando bowled Pat Cummins (26) with a yorker.

He later sent an in-swinger to bowl Mitchell Swepson (1) to end Australia’s first innings at 321, conceding a 109-run first-innings lead. Sri Lanka made only 113 in their second innings, leaving Australia five runs to win. David Warner finished the match in four balls.

