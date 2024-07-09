"Trying not to think too much about the game": James Anderson

Having scalped 700 wickets in 187 test matches, James Anderson currently holds the third spot on the list of highest wicket-takers and is also the first among all fast bowlers

James Anderson (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of his last test match, England's pacer James Anderson said that he will be focusing on his game against West Indies at the Lords.

James Anderson is set to make his final international appearance for England when the side will lock horns with West Indies from July 10.

Having scalped 700 wickets in 187 test matches, James Anderson currently holds the third spot on the list of highest wicket-takers and is also the first among all fast bowlers.

"I feel pretty normal, I am trying not to think too much about the game itself yet or how I'd feel about it. The big thing for me this week is wanting to play well, bowl well and get a win. I'm sure the emotions will change through the week but that's what I'm focusing on to stop myself crying," Anderson said in the pre-match press conference.

Anderson stated that he would love to make small contributions and win the last match of his illustrious career.

"I would love to be able to contribute this week, whether it's one wicket or whatever. I would like to make a small contribution and win the game. The reason I have played cricket is to experience moments of winning games, winning series and being in the dressing room afterwards," the experienced seamer said.

After his retirement, the speedster will join the "Three Lions" coaching set-up as a fast-bowling mentor, a role he has not ruled out extending.

"I am really excited what I can contribute to this team for the rest of the summer and, who knows, maybe beyond that. Coaching is something I have thought about. I feel my role over the last few years has been to mentor the younger guys, help them settle and feel comfortable. I think I have a lot to offer in terms of my experiences in Test cricket," the 41-year-old said.

Asked about playing for Lancashire, Anderson said: "The likelihood is this week is my last game of first-class cricket this season, but we'll have to see what happens. My emotions are a bit all over the place at the moment. I want to make that decision thinking clearly. If I feel like I can still contribute to Lancashire then I'm sure that conversation will happen in the next few months."

England will host the West Indies for a three-match Test series, which is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Both teams will be eager to accumulate valuable points, with England currently positioned ninth and the West Indies in sixth place in the standings.

(With ANI Inputs)