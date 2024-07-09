Breaking News
"My sincere thanks and gratitude to Mr Rahul Dravid": BCCI secretary Shah

Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rahul Dravid stepped in as India's head coach in late 2021 and stepped down after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024. His tenure supposedly ended after the ODI World Cup 2023, but his and the support staff's contract later got extended

Rahul Dravid, Jay Shah (Pic: X/@JayShah)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah hailed Team India's outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid by saying that the side has emerged as a "dominant force" across formats under his tenure.


Under Rahul Dravid, the "Men in Blue" won the T20 World Cup 2024 title in the USA and the West Indies. Additionally, India also managed to reach the finals of the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup 2023.


Also Read: Gautam Gambhir declared as Team India's new head coach


"I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Mr Rahul Dravid whose highly successful tenure as the Head Coach draws to a close. Under his guidance, #TeamIndia emerged as a dominant force across formats, including being crowned ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions!," Shah wrote on 'X'. Taking to X:

"His strategic acumen, persistent efforts to nurture talent and exemplary leadership have instilled a culture of excellence within the team and that is also the legacy he leaves behind.

"The Indian dressing room today is one cohesive unit standing together through challenges while revelling in each other's success."

Rahul Dravid stepped in as India's head coach in late 2021 and stepped down after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024. His tenure supposedly ended after the ODI World Cup 2023, but his and the support staff's contract later got extended.

Earlier in the day, India skipper Rohit Sharma also wrote an emotional thank you note to Dravid, expressing "gratitude" for his man-management skills and for leaving his baggage of stardom outside the dressing room.

After many speculations, the BCCI finally announced Gautam Gambhir as their new head coach. Currently, VVS Laxman has been appointed as temporary head coach for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Gambhir who joined Kolkata Knight Riders as the mentor in the IPL 2024 also helped the side win the title.

(With PTI Inputs)

