Gautam Gambhir declared as Team India's new head coach

Gautam Gambhir declared as Team India's new head coach

Updated on: 09 July,2024 08:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the new head coach of Team India

Gautam Gambhir declared as Team India's new head coach

Gautam Gambhir (Pic: File Pic)

Gautam Gambhir declared as Team India's new head coach
Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the new head coach of Team India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah shared a post on X saying, "It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward.


His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey." Taking to X:



