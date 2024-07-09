Gautam Gambhir declared as Team India's new head coach

Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the new head coach of Team India

Gautam Gambhir (Pic: File Pic)

Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the new head coach of Team India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah shared a post on X saying, "It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward.

His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey." Taking to X:

