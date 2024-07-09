Sachin Tendulkar stated that he loved playing tennis with late Australian spinner Shane Warne and former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. He also described them as cricketers who would make best doubles partners

Sachin Tendulkar (Pic: File Pic)

Sachin Tendulkar reveals the tennis player he would like to bat with

Team India's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar picked Roger Federer as a tennis player he would like to bat with.

Sachin Tendulkar met Roger Federer when the cricketer visited the centre court in London on Saturday.

"One tennis player I would love to bat with has to be Roger because also he's got cricketing connections," Tendulkar told Star Sports on the sidelines of Wimbledon.

"His mother is from South Africa and he follows cricket and when we sat together and chatted we discussed a lot of cricket not just tennis so it has to be Roger."

Sachin Tendulkar stated that he loved playing tennis with late Australian spinner Shane Warne and former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. He also described them as cricketers who would make best doubles partners.

"There are two strong contenders unfortunately we lost Shane Warne a couple of years ago but I enjoyed playing tennis with Warne in fact we played together in London and the other guy is from the Indian cricket team Yuvraj Singh who has also retired but Warne and Yuvraj would be the ones."

With Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal nearing their career end, former Indian player Ravi Shashtri feels that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are potential future stars.

"The era of Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, you feel is coming to an end, or has come to an end, and it'll be Sinner and Alcaraz who will keep the flag flying," Shastri said on the sidelines of the Wimbledon.

"As far as the competition goes they'll have some great battles in the future and we hope another couple come on the way."

Talking about his favourite player in Wimbledon, Shastri said, "At the moment, Alcaraz, I saw that final last year, in that fifth set, he's, got some energy, some strength."

"When I saw him first, it reminded me of young Nadal, the way he whacked that ball, the power with which he hit it and he's like a bull in that fifth set, you take him to the fifth set, you better be fit, otherwise he'll clean you up."

Shastri also went down memory lanes and narrated how he met multiple Grand Slam winner Jimmy Connors. "The first time I ever came into the Wimbledon was in 1982 when Connors won it and Vijay brought us in and he took us into the dressing room, he took Sunny and me into the locker room, as they say, not the dressing room and met Jimmy Connors at that time and I've been coming ever since."

(With PTI Inputs)