Sachin Tendulkar receives a warm welcome at Centre Court

Sachin Tendulkar receives a warm welcome at Centre Court

Updated on: 07 July,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  London
PTI

“It’s great to welcome you back to Centre Court, @sachin_rt,” Wimbledon wrote in X with a video. The announcer at Centre Court also welcomed the Indian maestro

Sachin Tendulkar receives a warm welcome at Centre Court

Sachin Tendulkar attends Day 6 of Wimbledon. Pic/Getty Images

Sachin Tendulkar receives a warm welcome at Centre Court
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar received a standing ovation from the capacity crowd at Centre Court when decided to enjoy an afternoon at Wimbledon on Saturday.


Dressed in a beige-coloured suit, Tendulkar, with a smile on his face, could be seen waving in acknowledgement after the crowd at the Centre Court gave him a rousing welcome.


“It’s great to welcome you back to Centre Court, @sachin_rt,” Wimbledon wrote in X with a video. The announcer at Centre Court also welcomed the Indian maestro.

“We are also joined by legend of the game from India, another World Cup winner and the all-time run-scorer in cricket history. Please welcome Sachin Tendulkar,” the announcer could be heard saying in the video. 

England’s Test and white-ball captains Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Joe Root were also present in the Royal Box.

