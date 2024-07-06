Sachin Tendulkar receives a warm welcome at Centre Court

“It’s great to welcome you back to Centre Court, @sachin_rt,” Wimbledon wrote in X with a video. The announcer at Centre Court also welcomed the Indian maestro

Sachin Tendulkar attends Day 6 of Wimbledon. Pic/Getty Images

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar received a standing ovation from the capacity crowd at Centre Court when decided to enjoy an afternoon at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Dressed in a beige-coloured suit, Tendulkar, with a smile on his face, could be seen waving in acknowledgement after the crowd at the Centre Court gave him a rousing welcome.

“It’s great to welcome you back to Centre Court, @sachin_rt,” Wimbledon wrote in X with a video. The announcer at Centre Court also welcomed the Indian maestro.

“We are also joined by legend of the game from India, another World Cup winner and the all-time run-scorer in cricket history. Please welcome Sachin Tendulkar,” the announcer could be heard saying in the video.

England’s Test and white-ball captains Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Joe Root were also present in the Royal Box.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever