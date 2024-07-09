"Month of June has been special to me": Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav took to X to thank his teammates, support staff and media for supporting him throughout the T20 World Cup 2024. Bumrah also received the "Player of the Tournament" award

Kuldeep Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

After winning the T20 World Cup 2024, India's premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that the month of June has been special to him.

Team India won the elusive T20 World Cup for the second time since 2007. In the T20 World Cup 2024, Team India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the finals in Barbados.

Kuldeep Yadav took to X to thank his teammates, support staff and media for supporting him throughout the T20 World Cup 2024.

"To all my fellow Indians, The month of June has been special to me and all of us. Together, we accomplished a dream that we were chasing for long. I would like to thank my teammates, the support staff, media and of course our biggest strength, the fans who kept supporting us throughout the tournament. I hope we have entertained you all and given you moments of joy that you, your family and friends will cherish with us for a lifetime The cup is home guys, we all did it," Kuldeep wrote on X.

Virat Kohli after struggling to score runs in the initial matches delivered a stunning performance in the finals following which he was awarded as player of the match. He played a knock of 76, lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed 15 wickets with an economy of 4.17. Bumrah also received the "Player of the Tournament" award.

On Thursday morning, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital, Delhi, to a rousing welcome from fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

Following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the players had an open bus victory parade in Mumbai, from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The champion team was also felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers.

Players also talked about their win, and the performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

(With ANI Inputs)