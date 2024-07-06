Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > T20 World Cup 2024 Indias historic WC triumph an unreal experience for Kuldeep Yadav

T20 World Cup 2024: India's historic WC triumph 'an unreal experience' for Kuldeep Yadav

Updated on: 06 July,2024 08:27 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Kuldeep was the fourth Indian bowler to reach double-digit figures in terms of wickets in the showpiece event

India's Kuldeep Yadav (L) holds his medal in his mouth as he celebrates with teammates after India's victory (Pic: AFP)

India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Saturday said the country's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph has been "an unreal experience" for him and expressed the hope that he would be a part of such success in the near future also.


India won their second T20 World Cup 2024 title after beating South Africa in the final by 12 runs in Barbados on June 29.


"It has been an unreal experience for me, and I hope I keep experiencing such things henceforth," he said during a felicitation function here.

"This experience is something which could take a lifetime for some people. Thus, I want the team to fare the same way in the next ICC tournament (Champions Trophy) and play its best cricket."

Kuldeep was the fourth Indian bowler to reach double-digit figures in terms of wickets in the showpiece, capturing 10 wickets after Arshdeep Singh (17), Jasprit Bumrah (15) and Hardik Pandya (11).

"Feeling extremely happy as a player because it's the eighth year of my Team India career, and I had the good fortune of lifting an ICC trophy. It's tough to explain in words about our experience in the last week," he added.

Kuldeep credited the team bonding and support, along with their hard work for the triumph.

"The team's bonding and support for each other throughout the tournament and how we have been playing for the last three to four years -- it is the result that we have achieved today. The whole nation, along with our teammates and the support staff are extremely happy, and so am I," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

T20 World Cup 2024 t20 world cup Kuldeep Yadav India vs South Africa cricket news

