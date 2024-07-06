Pakistan to host England, Windies, B’desh in busy 2024-25 season

Pakistan will host England in a three-match Test series in October this year, while tours by Bangladesh and the West Indies are also on the calendar.

Deviating from its tradition of announcing international series at the last minute, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Friday that the men’s team will play nine Tests, 14 ODIs and nine T20Is in the 2024-25 season, including a high-profile series against England.

In a statement, the PCB said Bangladesh will play two Tests in Rawalpindi (21-25 August) and Karachi (30 August-3 September) to kick off the international season culminating with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, proposed on March 9.

Pakistan will face England in three Tests in Multan (7-11 October), Karachi (15-19 October) and Rawalpindi (24-28 October), and the West Indies will visit for two Tests in Karachi (16-20 January) and Multan (24-28 January).

