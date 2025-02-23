If you have plans to step out of your home in this weather, it is essential to dress comfortably and protect yourselves from the heat

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Listen to this article As Mumbai’s weather changes, here are 7 essential fashion tips to beat the heat x 00:00

While the winter season in India is nearing its end, Mumbai is already witnessing high temperature and humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a warm day for Mumbai on Sunday, February 23, 2025, with clear skies and gradually rising temperatures. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach nearly 30 degrees Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have plans to step out of your home in this weather, it is essential to dress comfortably, in order to protect yourself from the heat. Here are some fashion essentials you can follow on a hot day.

Loose clothing: It is advisable to opt for loose fits and light-weight clothing that does not cling to your body and allows the skin to breathe. Baggy jeans with simple tees or flowy dresses can be ideal options.

If you want to protect your skin from tanning and sun exposure, maxi dresses and long-sleeved outfits can be chosen.

Breathable fabrics: Cotton is the best fabric choice for a hot day. Other breathable fabrics that you can choose include linen and khadi. Synthetic fabrics have poor sweat absorption and can trap heat, making you feel warmer.

Light colours: Choose lighter hues like white, yellow and pastel colours on a hot day. These tend to reflect sunlight, thus keeping you cool, while darker colours like black and blue absorb more sunlight.

Breathable footwear: Opt for slippers or open-toed sandals that allow your feet to breathe. Avoid boots and shoes that can make your feet sweat.

Accessories: Wear or carry essential accessories like sunglasses and hats/caps that can protect you from the excessive heat outside. Skip heavy jewellery and other accessories to ensure comfort.

Hair: If you have long hair, you can tie them in a bun or ponytail to prevent them from falling on your neck and face, to avoid sweating.

Sun protection: Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to protect your skin from the harsh sunlight and heat.

Also Read: Beat the heat in style: Your guide to summer fashion