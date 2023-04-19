IMD Heatwave Alert: Dos and don’ts to battle Heatwave in India

Amid the soaring temperatures across Indian cities, Mumbai-based experts suggest practical measures, dos, and don’ts to combat the raging heat

Indian Meteorological Department issues heatwave alert in parts of north, east, central India. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Heatwave continues to rack up mercury levels as temperatures record 40-45 degrees in various parts of the country, including cities in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra. As the country sizzles under high temperatures, Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert in nine states.

The recent tragedy at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra brings to light the lax approach the state government exhibited in conducting a mass-scale event. A total of 13 people lost their lives while over 600 suffered from dehydration at the poorly organized Maharashtra Bhushan Award function. To top the inefficiency, IMD issues an alert after the heatwave managed to take 13 lives.

With a majority of the population vulnerable to high temperatures, we reached out to Mumbai-based experts to learn about the dos and don’ts for battling the Heatwave in India. Midday.com spoke to a city-based expert, Dr Shirish M Hastak, regional director, of neurology, stroke & neurocritical care, Global Hospital Parel Mumbai, and Sunanda Dayani, nutritionist and marathoner with Fast&Up.

Causes of a heatsroke

Dr. Hastak points out that exposure to a hot environment can invite a heat stroke. In medical terminology, it is referred to as a non-exertional (classic) heatstroke. This type of stroke can be seen after one is exposed to hot, humid weather for a prolonged period. Even exercising in hot weather can lead to exertional heatstroke. Apart from these factors, drinking alcohol, dehydration, and wearing excessive clothing or poor fabric such as Polyester can lead to heat stroke. Also, certain medications, health conditions, age, and exertion in hot weather can raise the risk of heatstroke which in turn can be fatal.

How to identify a heatstroke

Hastak: Hot weather tends to take a toll on the quality of the air, making it difficult for the person to breathe. Hyperthermia happens when the temperature of the body is high. This is seen during extreme heat. If the body temperature rises to over 39 degrees Celsius then the brain indicates the muscles to slow down, and one gets fatigued. Extreme heat can cause the dilation of the blood vessels and one’s blood pressure will be lowered and he/she will begin to feel dizzy and sick.

Symptoms of heatstroke

Hastak: The worrisome signs and symptoms of heatstroke are nausea, vomiting, rapid heart rate, and breathing, constant sweating, weak pulse, unconsciousness, dizziness, seizures in some cases, high body temperature, flushed skin, headache, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, and delirium. The person with these symptoms should be immediately taken to a doctor.

Dos and don’ts to battle heatstroke

Dayani: As we undergo an intense heat wave, it becomes imperative to take care of ourselves.

Dos to combat heatwave

1. Wear very light cotton clothing so that the sweat could evaporate very quickly

2. Prefer lighter colours of clothing over darker colours

3. Stay indoors and avoid stepping outdoors between 11 am to 4 pm when the heat is at its peak

4. Ensure you carry some electrolyte-based drinks or even plain simple water

5. Try to cover your face and head with a scarf or cap when you walk under the sun

Don’ts to combat heatwave

1. Do not step outside without carrying electrolytes or water to ensure optimum hydration

2. Do not walk directly under the sun if you step out

3. Do not forget to stay hydrated at regular intervals

4. Do not smoke or consume alcohol as it leads to dehydration

5. Do not wear tight clothes or synthetic fabrics

Drinks to ensure hydration

Dyaani: The simplest way to keep yourself hydrated in this heat is to drink ample coconut water, Kokum, chaas, or jaljeera. Just add a pinch of salt to these drinks and you have your perfect electrolyte drink. Another homemade electrolyte drink is lemonade. It works wonders. Just take some lime juice, some rock salt or sea salt, and some honey and you’re good to go.

A cup of watermelon is a great source of potassium which is essential to beat the heat. Make a drink out of watermelon fruit which entails high water content. All you need to do is sprinkle some salt over it and you have your electrolytes balanced. If you cannot carry electrolytes drinks, you can carry some water and a banana. Bananas will give you enough potassium. Ensure you’re using enough salt.

Impact of heatstroke

Hastak: A heat stroke can attack and damage the vital organs of the body as it can lead to swelling of the organs. Also, a lack of timely treatment can ultimately cause death. Thus, it is the need of the hour to treat the patient with heat stroke without any delay. Right from children to adults to senior citizens, everyone can get a heat stroke

First aid for heatstroke patients

Hatsak: It is essential to sponge the person with lukewarm water. Fan the person and even cool him/her down. Place cool wet towels on the neck, armpits, and groin of the person having a heat stroke. Cover the person with cool damp sheets without fail. Try to loosen the patient’s tight clothes, and give them an electrolyte drink to maintain the electrolyte balance. Ensure ample rest with legs slightly elevated, in a shaded area or in an air-conditioned room, or car.

Heat exhaustion vs heat cramps

Hatsak: Heat exhaustion is seen when the body overheats. Symptoms that one may exhibit are sweating and a rapid pulse. Moreover, heat exhaustion is one of the heat-related illnesses, along with heat cramps which are mild. Heat cramps are involuntary muscle spasms that are seen during heavy exercise in hot environments and can be extremely painful. Heat cramps lead to dehydration, sweating, and high fever.

How can school kids ensure safety from heatstroke?

Dayani: Kids should wear loose cotton clothing. Their uniforms should be comfortable too. They should carry a hat because by the time school gets over it does get very warm. To protect them from direct sun exposure on their commute back home. They should carry an electrolyte drink from home because children have a very active lifestyle. Even a lemonade with some salt and sugar works beautifully for them. They should avoid playing in the sun and should walk in the shade. This should help them get protected from a heatwave.

If anyone does however feel the symptoms of heatstroke, water should be sprayed immediately on the person’s face along with the application of a cold pack on their face, palms, or neck. An electrolyte drink should be consumed immediately too while sitting under a fan or in a cool atmosphere.

Should you attend mass events?

Hastak: It is better to avoid going to any events or functions during the afternoon from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm during the scorching heat, especially in hot humid conditions. One should stay indoors and be safe in an in-shade or air-conditioned place. Even if an event is being organized, avoid choosing open grounds or space. People attending the event should opt to wear caps, hats, or scarves.

Also Read: Heatstroke in Mumbai: Doctor suggests handy tips to beat the heat