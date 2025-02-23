Mumbai is set to experience clear skies and warm temperatures on February 23, with a minimum of 26°C and a maximum of 30°C. The air quality is expected to remain in the moderate range, while humidity levels will be around 27 percent

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update for February 23: Clear skies, rising temperatures expected x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a warm day for Mumbai on Sunday, 23rd February 2025, with clear skies and gradually rising temperatures. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach nearly 30 degrees Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather Outlook for the Day

Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the day, with warm conditions prevailing across the city. Meteorologists have indicated that temperatures will steadily rise over the coming days, potentially reaching a peak of 36 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

Sunday’s Climate Conditions

Mumbaikars began their day with sunrise at 7:02 AM, and the sun is set to dip below the horizon at 6:42 PM. Humidity levels are expected to remain at approximately 27 per cent, providing slightly dry but comfortable air conditions. Winds from the north will blow at a steady pace of 16 km/h.

According to weather experts, a shift in atmospheric pressure and cyclonic activity over Maharashtra has obstructed cold northern winds, preventing any cooling effect from reaching the state. Former Meteorological Department officer Manikrao Khule has also suggested that this phenomenon is contributing to the city’s rising temperatures.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) is expected to stand at 134, indicating moderate air quality. While this level is not hazardous, residents with respiratory concerns are advised to take necessary precautions.

Weather Forecast for Monday, 24th February

The IMD predicts that Mumbai’s temperature will continue to rise on Monday, with a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius and a maximum soaring to 36 degrees Celsius. Humidity is likely to remain around 28 per cent, while the wind speed is expected to increase slightly, reaching 21 km/h from the north.

Sunrise is scheduled for 7:01 AM, while sunset will occur at 6:42 PM. With dry and warm conditions expected to persist, Mumbaikars should brace themselves for hotter days ahead.

Stay tuned for further weather updates and advisories.