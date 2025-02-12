Order, issued by state pollution control board, says those who don’t comply will face heavy penalties, including closure of site

A haze blankets Prabahdevi, Dadar and Worli areas, on Wednesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

To hold developers accountable for their environmental impact, especially worsening air quality, it is now mandatory for all construction sites in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to install sensor-based pollution monitors. Developers must comply within a month of the order being issued, failing which they will face heavy penalties, including site closure.



MPCB Member Secretary Avinash Dhakne, an IAS officer, in a letter to all municipal corporations, has urged civic bodies to ensure that sensors are deployed at all construction sites to monitor pollution levels. “The monitoring data should be made available for inspection to BMC and authorities as and when demanded,” Dhakne stated in his letter dated February 7. mid-day has accessed a copy of the letter.

MPCB member secretary Avinash Dhakne in his letter

Mumbai’s consistently poor AQI, especially in winter, highlights the urgency of such measures. Construction dust, vehicular emissions, and garbage burning are major contributors to the city’s air pollution. The sensors will help identify high-pollution areas and enable timely corrective action.

In 2024, AQI levels in several suburban areas exceeded 200. In January 2022, a dust storm from the Gulf pushed Mumbai’s AQI past 500, reaching severe levels. Poor air quality has become a major health concern, with rising cases of respiratory diseases and asthma.

The Mumbai skyline shrouded in a veil of smog. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Bombay High Court has also taken note of the crisis, with Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice G S Kulkarni questioning whether authorities are taking adequate steps to combat pollution.

As per the latest MPCB directive, all construction sites must install pollution sensors to continuously monitor and record real-time air quality data. “If any developer fails to install the device, authorities will initiate action, including site closure, until compliance is ensured,” the letter states.

The MPCB has also directed the BMC to oversee implementation and monitor pollution levels through a central command and control room.

Historically, Mumbai’s AQI remains ‘good’ during the monsoon, from June to September, as rain washes away pollutants. However, as the dry season sets in, pollution levels rise again.

AQI is measured based on the concentration of toxic particulate matter (PM 2.5 or PM 10, whichever is higher). Readings range from 0-50 (good) to above 450 (severe-plus). With construction dust being a major contributor, strict implementation of pollution monitoring could be a crucial step in tackling Mumbai’s air quality crisis.

