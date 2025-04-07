Sonu Sood dropped a powerful road safety message for his fans and urged them not to forget to wear a seat belt while sitting in the back seat of a car

In Pic: Sonu Sood

Listen to this article Sonu Sood shares powerful message on road safety after wife Sonali's accident – watch video x 00:00

Days after Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood’s wife, Sonali, met with an accident, the Fateh star hopped on social media to relay an important message highlighting the importance of road safety. Sonu shared a video emphasising the use of seat belts, even for passengers sitting in the back of the car.

Sonu Sood’s powerful message on road safety

In the video, Sonu can be seen saying, "There is a very important message. Last week, there was a very big accident in Nagpur, in which my wife, her nephew, and her sister were inside the car. The whole world has seen the condition of the car. You know that if anything saved them, it was the seat belt."

Sonu Sood talks about his wife’s road accident

Sood pointed out the common practice of not wearing a seat belt while sitting in the back of the car. He recalled the day of the accident and said that the crash occurred minutes after his wife, Sonali, asked his sister-in-law, Sunita, to wear the seat belt, which eventually saved them.

He further continued and added, "Especially those who sit in the back, they don't wear seat belts. That day, when Sunita was also sitting in the car, my wife, who was there, asked her to wear the seat belt immediately. She wore the seat belt, and the accident happened after a minute. And all three were safe because they wore the seat belt."

‘Please wear seat belt’

While talking about how 99 out of 100 people never wear seat belts when they sit in the back, he urged people to be more careful and shared, “They feel that wearing the seat belt is only the responsibility of the person in front. I request all of you not to sit in the car without the seat belt. Many drivers just put on a seat belt in front for effect. Seat belts never clip. And they feel that they have to save themselves from the police, so it is important to show the seat belt in front. Believe me, if you and your family have something attached—that seat belt—please wear it.”

He concluded his message by saying, "Whoever is sitting in the back, if you don't have a seat belt, you don't have a family. All the best, safe travels."