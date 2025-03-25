Breaking News
25 March,2025
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sonali Sood, wife of actor and director Sonu Sood, has reportedly met with a major accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway on Tuesday

Sonu Sood and Sonali Sood

According to reports, Sonali Sood, wife of actor Sonu Sood, has met with an accident on Mumbai-Nagpur highway. Hindustan Times reported that the accident took place on March 25, 2025. 


Reportedly, Sonali's nephew was also with her in the car. The two are reportedly receiving medical care and the moment. Actor Sonu Sood has reportedly rushed to Nagpur to be with his wife and nephew. 


Further details on the accident is awaited from authorities who are reportedly at the site taking stock of the situation. 


About Sonu Sood's family: 

Sonu Sood is a well known name in the film industry. While he largely gained popularity for his negative roles on screen, in real life he earned a name for his philanthropic activities that started during the pandemic and continued thereon. While the actor became a respected public figure, his family including his wife and sons stayed away from the limelight. 

Sonu got married to Sonali in 1996. She is a Telugu woman, who hails from Andhra Pradesh. The couple has two sons named Ayaan and Eshaan. Sonali holds an MBA degree from Nagpur University. She is a film producer by profession.

