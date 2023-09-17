Asia Cup final 2023: Turning up for turning test!

After subpar batting display against spin on low-slow surfaces in nervy Super 4 win over Lanka and six-run loss to B’desh, India face similar challenge in today’s final v islanders

India’s Shubman Gill during his 121 against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday. India will bank on the in-form opener to provide them a good start in Sunday’s final against Sri Lanka. Pic/Getty Images

Dasun Shanaka is somewhat of a cult figure here in Sri Lanka. His form with the bat has been patchy and he has been almost a reluctant bowler, but as captain and leader, he has been able to marshall his resources admirably.

This time last year in the UAE, Shanaka led his country to the T20 Asia Cup title with victory over Pakistan in the final. Now, the 32-year-old is one win away from completing the Asia Cup double; up against him in Sunday’s final will be Rohit Sharma’s India, seeking their first crown of any ilk since they clinched the 50-over Asia Cup in the Emirates in September 2018.

Tough times for Lanka

Things haven’t all gone swimmingly for Shanaka and his team, however. Sri Lanka were forced to come through a preliminary qualifying phase to reach the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022, while this year, their fall from grace necessitated their having to play in the 50-over World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe in June-July.

Much of that heartbreak has been temporarily relegated to the background, and if Shanaka can inspire his troops to pull off a coup at the R Premadasa Stadium, he will rise even higher in the estimation of his countrymen and women.

Sri Lanka are carrying tremendous momentum into the title round, courtesy their last-ball victory over Pakistan in a virtual semi-final on Thursday. Having mounted an excellent chase from the off, they threatened to falter right at the finish until the calm of Charith Asalanka took them home. India, by contrast, stumbled and stuttered against the spin riches of Bangladesh the following night and even though they rested five regulars, they won’t escape the feeling that they sold themselves short.

Theekshana misses out

Maheesh Theekshana’s unavailability due to injury—he picked up a Grade 2 hamstring tear in the win against Pakistan—will be a big blow to a Sri Lankan side already without several top bowlers, among them Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga. However, they have showcased the ability to punch above their weight and are guaranteed massive home support with tickets selling like hot cakes once Sri Lanka sealed their berth in the final and the prices were slashed considerably.

India’s travails against the turning ball on slow, low surfaces were laid threadbare both in their nervy Super 4 win against the hosts and the six-run loss to Bangladesh. Shubman Gill apart, the rest of the batting group froze like rabbits in the headlights, their uncertainty belying the opener’s revelation that India had practiced on similar pitches at their Alur camp in Bangalore before departing for Sri Lanka. Gill put on a masterclass on Friday but his colleagues didn’t play ball. India can expect a similar searching examination in the final, Theekshana’s absence notwithstanding. How they respond will determine the destination of the Asia Cup silverware.