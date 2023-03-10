Coincidentally, the last time Umesh had baby news to share was in 2021, also during a series against Australia when the Indian team travelled Down Under.

Umesh Yadav with his wife Tanya

India cricketer Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya were blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday. On March 8, Umesh, who is part of the Indian team for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, wrote on Instagram: “Blessed with baby girl.” Coincidentally, the last time Umesh had baby news to share was in 2021, also during a series against Australia when the Indian team travelled Down Under.

