Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Umesh Yadav Tanya blessed with baby girl

Umesh Yadav, Tanya blessed with baby girl

Updated on: 10 March,2023 10:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Coincidentally, the last time Umesh had baby news to share was in 2021, also during a series against Australia when the Indian team travelled Down Under.

Umesh Yadav, Tanya blessed with baby girl

Umesh Yadav with his wife Tanya


India cricketer Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya were blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday. On March 8, Umesh, who is part of the Indian team for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, wrote on Instagram: “Blessed with baby girl.” Coincidentally, the last time Umesh had baby news to share was in 2021, also during a series against Australia when the Indian team travelled Down Under.


