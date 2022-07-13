Umesh Yadav takes maiden wicket in County cricket

The 34-year-old pacer, who was roped in by Middlesex for the remainder of the English County season replacing Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, took the wicket of Taylor Cornall

Umesh went through the defence of Cornall (11) to return with figures of 14-1-45-1. On day 2, Middlesex dismissed Worcestershire for 191 and then reached 180 for six to take a lead of 177 runs. Middlesex had scored 188 in their first innings.





🤸 | YADAV SENDS STUMPS FLYING

Take a look at @y_umesh's first wicket in a Middlesex shirt 👀



More of the same to come throughout the summer 💪#OneMiddlesex pic.twitter.com/1RwCYAem7x — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) July 11, 2022

Umesh is also the latest Indian to join veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara, and all-rounders Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya in County cricket. While Pujara plays for Sussex, Sundar and Krunal have signed up for Lancashire and Warwickshire respectively.

