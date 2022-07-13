Breaking News
After ED and CBI scrutiny, more trouble for ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey
Mumbai: Now, live-track local train on railways’ official app
Mumbai: BMC to start door-to-door screening for diabetes, hypertension
Mumbai: Magistrate loses nearly Rs 50,000 in power bill scam
Mumbai: Man fires at wife, mother-in-law, shoots self to play victim
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Umesh Yadav takes maiden wicket in County cricket

Umesh Yadav takes maiden wicket in County cricket

Updated on: 13 July,2022 01:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The 34-year-old pacer, who was roped in by Middlesex for the remainder of the English County season replacing Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, took the wicket of Taylor Cornall

Umesh Yadav takes maiden wicket in County cricket

Umesh Yadav


Senior India pacer Umesh Yadav has notched up his maiden wicket in the County Championship representing Middlesex against Worcestershire on the second day here. The 34-year-old pacer, who was roped in by Middlesex for the remainder of the English County season replacing Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, took the wicket of Taylor Cornall.

Umesh went through the defence of Cornall (11) to return with figures of 14-1-45-1. On day 2, Middlesex dismissed Worcestershire for 191 and then reached 180 for six to take a lead of 177 runs. Middlesex had scored 188 in their first innings.





Umesh is also the latest Indian to join veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara, and all-rounders Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya in County cricket. While Pujara plays for Sussex, Sundar and Krunal have signed up for Lancashire and Warwickshire respectively.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

umesh yadav cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK