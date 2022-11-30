Umran’s speed helps me to deceive batters with lesser pace, says Arshdeep Singh

The Jammu pace sensation is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket alongside South African Anrich Nortje, Englishman Mark Wood to name a few, who regularly hit 150 clicks

Arshdeep Singh

Their bowling styles are like chalk and cheese but Arshdeep Singh finds Umran Malik’s frightening pace beneficial as the batters are always struggling to adjust due to the marked difference in their respective speed.

The Jammu pace sensation is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket alongside South African Anrich Nortje, Englishman Mark Wood to name a few, who regularly hit 150 clicks.

“As far as bowling is concerned, I get a lot of benefit from Umran’s bowling as batters need to adjust heavily from 155 kmph to 135 kmph. And they get deceived by pace and we enjoy bowling with each other. I expect we are able to continue this partnership for longest time,” Arshdeep said.

Also Read: The Sun & Play: Desperate India hope for full game in final ODI

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever