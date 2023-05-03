‘Unacceptable and distasteful’: Anil Kumble on Kohli-Gambhir's fiery exhange

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh, who was involved in the infamous Slapgate incident with S Sreesanth in 2008, tweeted: “I’m ashamed of what I did with Sreesanth in 2008. Virat Kohli is a legend, should not get involved in such things. Whatever happened between Virat and Gambhir was not right for cricket”

A TV screengrab of the argument between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday night

Former India captain Anil Kumble has said that the heated exchange between RCB’s Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir at the Ekana Stadium on Monday night is unacceptable.

“A lot of emotion goes in, but you don’t want to be displaying those emotions here. You need to have a conversation, but this is unacceptable. You have to respect the opposition and the game. Once a game is over, you shake hands and tip your hat off, not to the player, but to the game. I don’t know what was spoken, some things may have been personal, but with Gautam, Virat and the players involved, it wasn’t the nicest thing to see,” said Kumble, JioCinema’s IPL expert.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra felt the incident was in bad taste. “It was payback time and it happened. You [RCB] lost the last match by one wicket and here you won by 18 runs but the scenes after that were not nice. It just leaves a sour taste in the mouth. You have two great players, of which one is Virat Kohli, the youth icon. You look at him and want to become like him. The same is true for Gautam. This was not required. It happened in Chinnaswamy too. Both have a little history as well, but you have to diffuse the situation. This was a little too much,” said Chopra.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh, who was involved in the infamous Slapgate incident with S Sreesanth in 2008, tweeted: “I’m ashamed of what I did with Sreesanth in 2008. Virat Kohli is a legend, should not get involved in such things. Whatever happened between Virat and Gambhir was not right for cricket.”

