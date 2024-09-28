UPCA will use langurs to drive away Green Park monkeys

Venue director Sanjay Kapoor before the start of the match media briefing said, “To avoid the terror of monkeys, we have langurs to take care of them.”

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has enlisted the help of langurs (long-tailed leaf monkeys) to tackle the monkey menace at the Green Park Stadium.

The decision was taken to protect fans, staff, and broadcast personnel from monkeys, who have been known to invade the stadium in search of food, causing disruption. Venue director Sanjay Kapoor before the start of the match media briefing said, “To avoid the terror of monkeys, we have langurs to take care of them.”

The use of langurs is common practice in the city to deal with monkey menace. In the past, their presence has proven effective during international matches at the venue.

