The Bangladeshi fan is assisted by a policeman and a volunteer after falling sick during the second Test in Kanpur yesterday. PIC/PTI

Sick B'desh fan hospitalised; police deny assault speculation

A well-known Bangladeshi cricket fan, who dresses as a tiger, had to be hospitalised after “falling ill” while watching the second Test against India at the Green Park Stadium here, an incident that he first indicated to be a case of physical assault. Self-proclaimed super fan Robi, who is a regular in his team’s games and is often seen on camera waving the Bangladeshi flag, was in stand C and had to be carried out of the stadium in a state of distress.

“He was gasping for breath when he met a constable. He became unconscious before we could speak to him, but now he is fine,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander said. During a brief interaction with media, Robi indicated that he had been punched in his abdomen during an altercation. However, in a statement issued from his hospital bed later, he said he merely felt unwell.

