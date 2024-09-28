Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

Sick B’desh fan hospitalised; police deny assault speculation

Updated on: 28 September,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  Kanpur
PTI |

Top

However, in a statement issued from his hospital bed later, he said he merely felt unwell

Sick B’desh fan hospitalised; police deny assault speculation

The Bangladeshi fan is assisted by a policeman and a volunteer after falling sick during the second Test in Kanpur yesterday. PIC/PTI

Sick B’desh fan hospitalised; police deny assault speculation
A well-known Bangladeshi cricket fan, who dresses as a tiger, had to be hospitalised after “falling ill” while watching the second Test against India at the Green Park Stadium here, an incident that he first indicated to be a case of physical assault. Self-proclaimed super fan Robi, who is a regular in his team’s games and is often seen on camera waving the Bangladeshi flag, was in stand C and had to be carried out of the stadium in a state of distress.


Also Read: Shakib’s security is not in Board’s hands: BCB chief


“He was gasping for breath when he met a constable. He became unconscious before we could speak to him, but now he is fine,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander said. During a brief interaction with media, Robi indicated that he had been punched in his abdomen during an altercation. However, in a statement issued from his hospital bed later, he said he merely felt unwell.


Team India bangladesh test cricket sports news cricket news

