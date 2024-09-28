Shakib’s security is not in Board’s hands: BCB chief

The 37-year-old, who on Thursday announced his retirement from T20Is with immediate effect, had expressed his desire to play his farewell match against South Africa at home in October if he is assured of safety on return to Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s hopes of returning home have hit a roadblock with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed making it clear that the board cannot not ensure a personal security cover due to the ongoing case against him.

The 37-year-old, who on Thursday announced his retirement from T20Is with immediate effect, had expressed his desire to play his farewell match against South Africa at home in October if he is assured of safety on return to Bangladesh. “Shakib’s security is not in the board’s hand. The board can’t provide an individual with personal security. He has to take a decision on that. His security has to come from the highest level of the government,” Bangladeshi news outlets quoted Faruque as saying.

“BCB is not a security agency like the police or RAB [Rapid Action Battalion]. We haven’t spoken to anyone [in the government] about him. Since his case is a sub-judice matter, so we can’t really do much about it.” Shakib was named as an accused in a murder case back home during the political unrest in July-August, when hundreds of people were killed and also led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

