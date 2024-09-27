Akash Deep accounted for both top-order wickets in the IND vs BAN 2nd Test. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin are yet to pick any wickets. In the two-match Test series, Team India is leading the series by 1-0. The hosts won the first Test match against Bangladesh by 280 runs in Chennai

Rohit Sharma (Pic: X)

Listen to this article IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma's reaction on Akash Deep's DRS call goes viral, WATCH VIDEO x 00:00

In the IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was surprised when Akash Deep's DRS call favoured the hosts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akash convinced Rohit to take the DRS, the skipper obliged, and the decision fell in India's favour. Taking to X:

Also Read: IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Akash Deep reduces Bangladesh to 74-2 at lunch on day 1

So far in the IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Team India won the toss and elected to bowl first. The match was delayed due to a wet outfield. There was overnight rain which led to a wet outfield. Super-soppers were pressed into service as the ground staff were busy drying the pitch.

At the stroke of lunch, Bangladesh are on 74 runs for the loss of two wickets. Opening batsman Zakir Hasan departed on a duck after facing 24 deliveries. In the ninth over, Akash lured Zakir and forced out an edge. The ball flew to gully and the attentive Yashasvi Jaiswal took a stunning catch to get the breakthrough. Shadman Islam accumulated 24 runs in 36 balls before getting padded by Akash Deep. His knock included 4 fours. Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto are unbeaten in the middle with scores of 17 and 28 runs, respectively. The duo chose their moments, targeted the loose deliveries, and kept the scoreboard ticking with their unbeaten 45-run partnership. At the end of the session, rain started to pelt down, and the ground was covered to protect the surface.

Akash Deep accounted for both top-order wickets in the IND vs BAN 2nd Test. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin are yet to pick any wickets. In the two-match Test series, Team India is leading the series by 1-0. The hosts won the first Test match against Bangladesh by 280 runs in Chennai.

(With ANI Inputs)