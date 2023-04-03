Vaman Jani: He was interested in IPL, other changes in cricket

Vaman, who played Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra in 1963-64, revealed that Durani always wanted to know about the changes in the game. “He would talk about the game and the IPL. He always wanted to share his knowledge with others,” she remarked

Salim Durani (left) with his close friend Vaman Jani

Vaman Jani, 84, was one of Salim Durani’s oldest friends–since 1956–even before the talismanic all-rounder made his 1959-60 India debut. “I watched his first Test at the Brabourne Stadium against Australia,” said Jani, who revealed that Durani was a regular visitor to his home, where he spoke about the game and even taught the students of his wife Pragna, who was the principal of a school.

One could sense a layer of regret in the Janis’ voices when they spoke about how Durani wanted them to come over after he returned from hospital recently. “My husband has a hearing problem and he couldn’t walk steadily. That’s the only reason we couldn’t make it there. And now, after eight to 10 days we get a phone call about his death,” said Pragna.

Pragna Jani

Vaman, who played Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra in 1963-64, revealed that Durani always wanted to know about the changes in the game. “He would talk about the game and the IPL. He always wanted to share his knowledge with others,” she remarked.

Those conversations veered around the good old days too. According to Vaman, the innings Durani rated highly was his century in the Trinidad Test of 1961-62. “West Indies had a top team then and their fast bowlers were very good. Their attack included the great Wes Hall. And the wickets of Garry Sobers and Clive Lloyd in the 1970-71 Trinidad Test was a cherished memory,” Vaman said.

Also read: Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88

Pragna stressed that Durani was a man of few needs. “He was always satisfied with whatever he got in life. He would never complain or yearn for anything. Often he used to say, ‘Bhabhi, I don’t need anything, I’m grateful for whatever has been given to me.’ He held no grudges.”