Veteran offie Ashwin turns down management’s call to play Asia Cup 2023 final

Updated on: 18 September,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  Colombo
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

According to sources, Ashwin was called when Axar Patel was ruled out of the final due to an injury sustained against Bangladesh on Friday

Ravichandran Ashwin. Pic/AFP

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned down the team management’s call to arrive in Colombo to play the Asia Cup final on Sunday, it is learnt.  


According to sources, Ashwin was called when Axar Patel was ruled out of the final due to an injury sustained against Bangladesh on Friday. 


Apparently, Ashwin was not fully fit to play the final straightaway. Hence, Washington Sundar got an opportunity.


There was a lot of criticism for not including Ashwin in the World Cup squad earlier. In the face of that criticism, the national selectors spoke to Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to be ready because they could be needed anytime.

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma said on Sunday that he is in touch with the players who could not make in the World Cup squad including Ashwin.

